Saints WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) expected to return vs. Steelers

Receiver Jarvis Landry is expected to return from an ankle injury when the New Orleans Saints visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Landry has missed the past five games due to the injury. He was a limited practice participant all week and didn’t receive a status designation on Friday.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection was injured during the Week 3 contest against the Carolina Panthers. He attempted to play through the injury against the Minnesota Vikings before being sidelined for more than a month.

Landry, who turns 30 on Nov. 28, has 15 receptions for 168 yards this season in his first season with the Saints. Overall, he has 703 catches for 7,766 yards and 37 touchdowns in nine NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2014-17), Cleveland Browns (2018-21) and New Orleans.

The Saints ruled out five players for the game against Pittsburgh: running back Mark Ingram II (knee), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), center Erik McCoy (calf), guard Andrus Peat (triceps) and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle).

Listed as questionable for New Orleans are defensive ends Marcus Davenport (calf) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness) and safeties Marcus Maye (abdomen) and P.J. Williams (illness).

