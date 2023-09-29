Saints waiting until Saturday to make call on Derek Carr

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who is dealing with an AC joint sprain, practiced Friday and is questionable for Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, but coach Dennis Allen said that the team will see how Carr is feeling Saturday before making a final decision.

“He was limited in practice today; every day he’s gotten better,” Allen told reporters ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “I thought he did a nice job today. We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow and go from there.”

Allen said it’s about how well Carr can function, as he and the medical staff aren’t too concerned about the veteran quarterback aggravating the injury.

“Can he go out and execute his job?” Allen said. “That’s really all this is.”

If Carr is unable to go, Jameis Winston will start in his place.

In last Sunday’s 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Carr landed hard on his right shoulder when he was sacked by linebacker Rashan Gary on a third-down play with 10:39 left in the third quarter.

Carr completed 13 of 18 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. The Saints led 17-0 when Carr was hurt before Green Bay scored 18 unanswered points.

Winston completed 10 of 16 passes for 101 yards.

A pair of Saints defensive starters — free safety Jordan Howden (finger) and cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring) — were ruled out for Sunday’s game, along with right guard Cesar Ruiz (concussion).

Along with Carr, tight end Foster Moreau (ankle) is also questionable.

Atlanta ruled out cornerbacks Jamel Dean (neck, shoulder) and Derrek Pitts Jr. (hamstring), linebacker SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) and defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf) for the game.

–Field Level Media