Saints’ Taysom Hill shifts to tight end, former QB no fan of move

Versatile New Orleans Saints’ offensive weapon Taysom Hill is done at quarterback for now, shifting to tight end on a regular basis under new head coach Dennis Allen.

Allen said Hill can be “one of the best players in the league” as a movement tight end or H-back in the New Orleans offense.

The system has undergone a revamp of sorts with Sean Payton retired, but Allen wants to implement wrinkles that feature Hill in new and evolving ways.

“That’s the nature of the NFL. This isn’t necessarily what I want, it’s what’s best for the team and I’m good with that,” Hill said.

The Saints are bringing Hill along slowly due to a Lisfranc injury in 2021 and a rib injury three days into training camp.

Hill, 31, played quarterback, wide receiver and running back during Payton’s days calling plays. He’s listed as the co-No. 1 tight end with Adam Trautman on the team’s first preseason depth chart. Hill said he wasn’t sure if he’d still get his number called for special teams duty.

“I’m still very raw in a lot of this stuff, but it’s nice to get some exposure,” he said.

The quarterback spot is being manned by Jameis Winston to start the 2022 season. Hill said he wouldn’t say no if he had his name on the quarterback depth chart or was asked to stay in those position meetings as an extra.

“We’ve got a structure of what we’ve been doing in the past,” he said. “I think we’ll just continue to build on that. “I don’t think what I have been doing is going to change, it’s just expanding that role. … They’re trying to give me the best opportunity to be successful.”

