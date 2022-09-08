Saints sign guard Wyatt Davis off Giants’ practice squad

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints signed guard Wyatt Davis off the New York Giants’ practice squad and added the former third-round pick to their active roster.

The Giants were the first to report the move Thursday, adding that tackle Roy Mbaeteka had been signed to their practice squad in a corresponding transaction.

Davis, 23, played in six games as a rookie last season for the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him 86th overall in 2021 out of Ohio State.

The Saints open the season on Sunday at Atlanta, while the Giants kick off the campaign at Tennessee.

–Field Level Media