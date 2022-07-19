Saints sign 2nd-round pick Alontae Taylor

The New Orleans Saints signed second-round draft pick Alontae Taylor to a contract on Tuesday, the same day the team’s rookies reported to training camp.
Taylor posted a photo of the signing on Twitter, which was later confirmed by NewOrleans.football. The cornerback was the last member of the Saints’ draft class to sign a contract.
Taylor recorded 162 tackles and four interceptions in 45 games over four seasons at Tennessee.
