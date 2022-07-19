fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published July 19, 2022

Saints sign 2nd-round pick Alontae Taylor

Sportsnaut
Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) intercepts a pass intended for Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) and runs the ball for a touchdown during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.Kns Tennessee Kentucky Football
Credit: Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New Orleans Saints signed second-round draft pick Alontae Taylor to a contract on Tuesday, the same day the team’s rookies reported to training camp.

Taylor posted a photo of the signing on Twitter, which was later confirmed by NewOrleans.football. The cornerback was the last member of the Saints’ draft class to sign a contract.

Taylor recorded 162 tackles and four interceptions in 45 games over four seasons at Tennessee.

–Field Level Media

Share: