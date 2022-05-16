Saints: No talks with Drew Brees about possible return

Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday that the team has not had any discussions with retired quarterback Drew Brees about a comeback.

Brees ignited speculation Sunday night with a tweet suggesting he “may play football again,” among other ventures. The tweet came in the aftermath of a New York Post report that Brees is out at NBC Sports as an analyst after just one year.

Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

“I think it was a comment made in jest, and we certainly haven’t had any conversations in that regard,” Allen said Monday at the Saints’ Hall of Fame golf tournament.

Brees, 43, retired from football in March 2021 and subsequently became a studio and game analyst for NBC. Brees’ exit from NBC was a mutual decision, according to the Post.

Jameis Winston, recovering from an ACL injury, is expected to be the Saints’ starting quarterback in 2022 with veteran Andy Dalton backing up.

–Field Level Media