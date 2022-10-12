Saints’ Jameis Winston back at practice; Michael Thomas sits

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Jameis Winston returned to practice for New Orleans on Wednesday but Michael Thomas was among a host of Saints — including all three starting wideouts — sidelined in the first practice of the week.

Both Winston (back, ankle) and Thomas (foot) missed the Saints’ past two games with their respective injuries. Winston was reportedly playing through four fractured vertebrae before being sidelined.

Andy Dalton has gone 1-1 as the starter in place of Winston.

While Winston was listed as limited in practice, six other players joined Thomas on the did-not-participate list: WRs Deonte Harty (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and rookie Chris Olave (concussion), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), defensive end Payton Turner (chest) and tackle Calvin Throckmorton (hip).

Thomas, Olave and Landry all start for the Saints. Tre’Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway were the only healthy wideouts on the 53-man roster at practice Wednesday. Landry also missed last week’s game.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen wouldn’t make any predictions on whether Winston will be back under center this week against visiting Cincinnati.

“It’s another step in the right direction,” Allen said.

Winston is 1-2 as the starter this season, completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 858 yards. He has four touchdowns against five interceptions.

Dalton has thrown for 423 yards, with two touchdowns and one pick in two games.

–Field Level Media