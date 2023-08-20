Saints hit all 5 of their field goals in beating Chargers

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Kendre Miller rushed 7 yards for a touchdown and the New Orleans Saints made all five of their field goal attempts in defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 22-17 in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday.

Backup quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Jake Haener combined to throw for 287 yards, and Shaquan Davis had a team-high 63 yards receiving.

Thanks to a fumble by the Chargers (1-1) early in the second quarter, the Saints (2-0) took over at the Los Angeles 33-yard line. New Orleans needed only three plays to capitalize, taking a 7-0 lead on Miller’s run.

Blake Grupe made field goals of 35 and 37 yards in the second quarter for New Orleans, and Wil Lutz hit from 33, 51 and 34 yards in the second half.

Chargers backup quarterback Easton Stick went 21 of 41 passing for 233 yards, but he was intercepted twice. Stick also rushed for a game-high 63 yards on seven carries and scored two touchdowns, on rushes of 6 yards and 1 yard.

Los Angeles’ Dustin Hopkins made his only field goal attempt, a 25-yarder.

