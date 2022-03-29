fbpx
Published March 29, 2022

Saints focusing on TE duties for versatile Taysom Hill

Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) gestures as he calls a play in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints want jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill to master one position in 2022: tight end.

First-year head coach Dennis Allen confirmed that plan Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., according to NewOrleans.Football.

Hill, 31, has played tight end, quarterback, running back and wide receiver during his five seasons with the team. He has also played more than 800 snaps on special teams.

In 65 games with the Saints since 2017, Hill has accumulated 2,025 passing yards, 1,183 rushing yards and 388 receiving yards. He has 16 touchdown runs, eight touchdown passes and seven touchdown catches.

Hill signed a four-year, $40 million contract extension last November.

–Field Level Media

