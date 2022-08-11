fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published August 11, 2022

New Orleans Saints cut defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, sign QB K.J. Costello

Sportsnaut
Aug 14, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (91) celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Green Bay Packers during a preseason football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY NETWORK
Credit: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin-USA TODAY NETWORK

The New Orleans Saints released defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson and signed quarterback K.J. Costello, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Johnson, 28, was a fourth-round pick by Minnesota in 2017 and has 110 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 65 games (20 starts) with the Vikings (2017-20) and Houston Texans (2021).

Costello, 25, was undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2021. He went to training camp last season with the Los Angeles Chargers and spent time earlier this year with the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars.

With starter Jameis Winston sidelined by a foot injury, Costello’s signing adds depth ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener at Houston.

–Field Level Media

Share: