Sacramento Kings reportedly interested in trade for star forward, came ‘close’ to 2 major trades

Sacramento Kings news this offseason has centered around the re-signing of guard Malik Monk and the contract extension head coach Mike Brown received. Now, NBA rumors are swirling regarding Sacramento’s plans for their roster moving forward.

The Kings are in a challenging spot. While they have a pair of All-Stars in De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis with Keegan Murray emerging as a third option, there’s uncertainty for the future. One of Sacramento’s stars has asked for the front office to prove it can build a playoff-caliber roster, putting a bigger spotlight on the offseason.

Sacramento Kings draft picks 2024: 13th overall pick, 45th overall pick

A year after snapping their playoff drought, the Kings took a slight step back in 2024 with a bad stretch of play in the second half of the season that forced them into the Play-In Tournament. After being eliminated by a short-handed New Orleans Pelicans team, Sacramento went into the summer aware changes were needed.

According to Sam Amick and Anthony Slater, the Kings are very actively shopping the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Sacramento is targeting an “early to mid-prime player” who can join the core of the team and help Fox and Sabonis compete for the next three to six years.

One name the Kings are specifically interested in is Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma. The Kings nearly acquired him from the Los Angeles Lakers in July 2021, agreeing to a deal that would’ve sent Buddy Hield to Los Angeles. However, the Lakers backed out and Kuzma was later flipped to the Wizards.

Kyle Kuzma stats (2023-’24): 22.2 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 4.2 APG, 46.3% FG, 33.6% 3PT

The Kings have the trade assets and the contracts (Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter) to acquire Kuzma. Plus, with other teams focused on Paul George and Jimmy Butler, there’s less competition for Sacramento to bid against. However, it’s also working against a recent history of falling short in trade talks for impact players.

Sacramento Kings fell short on two trade targets

Under general manager Monte McNair, the Kings have often been linked to the same players in NBA trade rumors. Sacramento has had a long-standing interest in the likes of Kyle Kuzma and Zach LaVine. It’s also finished second to other teams on some players who were recently traded.

Amick wrote that the Kings came close to acquiring guard Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls this summer, offering the 13th overall pick in exchange for the defensive specialist. However, Sacramento finished second in the bidding war after the Oklahoma City Thunder offered Josh Giddey.

Before that, Sacramento was all-in on acquiring All-Star forward Pascal Siakam. However, Siakam wouldn’t sign a contract extension with the Kings. Despite that, per Amick, the Kings were runners-up to the Indiana Pacers for Siakam ahead of the NBA trade deadline.