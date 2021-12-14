Sabres double up Jets to end seven-game skid

Dec 14, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley (64) jostles for position with Buffalo Sabres forward Cody Eakin (20) in front of Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rasmus Dahlin scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a seven-game slide with a 4-2 win against the host Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Jeff Skinner and Anders Bjork also scored for the Sabres, who were 0-5-2 during their skid. Tage Thompson and Victor Olofsson each had two assists, and Buffalo goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist, Nikolaj Ehlers scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for the Jets, who are winless in their past two (0-1-1) after going 4-2-0 in their previous six.

Dahlin gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead on a power play at 7:14 of the first period. He picked up a pass from Tage Thompson along the right wall and cut into the slot before going top corner, blocker side on Hellebuyck.

Dubois tied it 1-1 at 10:04 of the opening period. Defenseman Josh Morrissey intercepted a clearing attempt by the Sabres and fed Dubois, all alone in front, for his 14th of the season.

The Sabres regained the lead at 11:30 of the second period. Vinnie Hinostroza dished a quick backhand from the top of the left circle to an uncovered Bjork in front of the net to make it 2-1 Buffalo.

The Jets quickly responded. Moments after Luukkonen denied Dubois from the slot on a three-on-one that developed when Dahlin blew a tire along the left wall in the Sabres’ end, Ehlers snapped home a one-timer from one knee to tie it 2-2 at 12:36.

Dahlin put the Sabres back on top with 39 seconds left in the middle period, finding an open lane from inside the blue line and firing a slap shot to make it 3-2.

Skinner’s shot from the right circle went far side on Hellebuyck to push the lead to 4-2 at 11:55 of the third period.

