fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published December 26, 2022

Sabres-Blue Jackets game postponed due to blizzard

Dec 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) congratulates goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) after the Sabres defeated the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL postponed Tuesday’s game between the host Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres due to the travel ban in the aftermath of a blizzard that socked the Buffalo region.

The Sabres were scheduled to travel to Columbus on Tuesday morning.

However, the Buffalo airport remains closed after the winter storm that dumped roughly 50 inches of snow beginning Friday. The airport is expected to be shut down at least through Wednesday morning.

The NHL did not announce a makeup date.

The Sabres’ home game against Tampa Bay on Friday was also postponed due to the impending storm. Buffalo, owner of a four-game winning streak, hasn’t played since Dec. 19.

–Field Level Media

Share: