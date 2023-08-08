Ryan Tannehill raving about DeAndre Hopkins in Tennessee Titans camp

Since trading A.J. Brown, the Tennessee Titans have used a few different methods to help replace the Pro Bowl receiver. First, we saw Treylon Burks added as a first-round pick, then came DeAndre Hopkins in free agency this past offseason.

But both players have their own question marks and battles to overcome. Burks had to prove himself as a rookie last season and needs to continue showing growth. Meanwhile, Hopkins, now 31 years old, has to show that he hasn’t lost his ability to be a game-breaking weapon.

Hopkins has played just 19 out of a possible 34 games in the past two seasons, some absences were due to suspension, and others were due to injury. But when healthy, the three-time All-Pro’s success cannot be ignored.

DeAndre Hopkins’ stats last season: 64 receptions, 717 yards, 2 TD, 79.7 YPG (9 starts)

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success – Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners

Yet, the early returns from Ryan Tannehill and others in Titans training camp have been overwhelmingly positive regarding the five-time Pro Bowl receiver. Here was Tannehill raving about his newest target in Tennessee.

“He’s been a big addition. We’ve seen some huge plays from him. Vintage Hopkins that you’ve seen across his career of tight, contested catches when he’s able to elevate or make the extended catch. So, as a quarterback, it’s been a lot of fun to find those areas where I can put the ball where only he can get it and then he’s making the play.” Ryan Tannehill on DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins is signed to a two-year, $26 million contract, giving the Titans time to figure things out with the former Texans and Cardinals star. But even if something goes awry, the Titans can always move on from him next offseason while incurring a cap penalty of $7.8 million.