Ryan Tannehill (ankle) hopes to return after 2-game absence

Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was a limited practice participant on Wednesday and hopes to return to action after missing the past two games with a sprained left ankle.

Tannehill’s status for Sunday’s home game against the Denver Broncos will be firmed up later in the week.

Tannehill good-naturedly joked about the situation when asked to update his health.

“The question of the year,” Tannehill said. “I am feeling good, getting better day-by-day. But definitely seeing the progress now, so that’s exciting.”

Rookie Malik Willis started the past two games against the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs with Tannehill sidelined. Tannehill traveled with the team to Kansas City for last Sunday’s game and tested the ankle on the field before being ruled out.

“The nature of the injury, it is not something that gets better overnight,” Tannehill said. “It is definitely testing my patience. … I am just trying to stay patient with it, doing everything I can to help it heal the best I can. I am excited to get back out there.”

Willis, a third-round draft pick, passed for just 135 yards in the two starts — 55 against Houston and 80 versus the Chiefs. He was 11-of-26 passing with an interception and six sacks.

Tannehill has thrown for 1,097 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in six games this season.

–Field Level Media