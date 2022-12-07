Ryan Strome’s OT goal lifts Ducks over Hurricanes

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Strome scored 1:56 into overtime and the Anaheim Ducks ended a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Strome took off on a two-on-one with Frank Vatrano after receiving the puck from Cam Fowler but elected not to pass and scored over the pad and below the blocker of Hurricanes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov for his seventh of the season.

The Ducks played in extra time for the ninth time this season. Anaheim has four overtime victories and two more victories in shootouts but just one win in regulation this season.

Adam Henrique, Max Comtois and Brett Leason also scored goals for the Ducks, who avoided matching a season-worst, seven-game losing streak. John Gibson made 34 saves for Anaheim in his first victory since Nov. 23.

Brady Skjei, Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal also scored goals for the Hurricanes, who saw their four-game winning streak come to an end. Kochetkov made 26 saves for Carolina, which had earned points in nine of its previous 10 games.

The Ducks took two separate leads in the first period. Henrique made it 1-0 for Anaheim at 3:59 of the first period when he scored from the slot after Carolina’s Brett Pesce was hit by the puck near his face.

Skjei tied it 1-1 less then two minutes later. Comtois put the Ducks back on top 2-1 after Jakob Silfverberg forced a turnover behind the Hurricanes goal at 11:13.

The Hurricanes again pulled level on a goal from Aho at 10:16 of the second period before answered Leason answered 43 seconds later to allow the Ducks to regain the advantage at 3-2.

Carolina tied the score 3-3 on Staal’s tally at the 15:49 mark of the second period. Staal scored on a redirection in front of the Ducks’ goal after a shot from the right point by Brent Burns.

