Ryan Preece will be included at future Stewart-Haas driver study groups

Ryan Preece is going to be part of the Stewart-Haas Racing driver homework sessions moving forward.

He found out on Saturday that he had not been included in a group session with teammates Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe and Josh Berry and found out via a series of tweets from journalist Toby Christie and had a knee-jerk reaction to it in real time.

Study group that I wasn’t aware of 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Ryan Preece (@RyanPreece_) May 4, 2024

“I was actually sitting in our post practice debrief and I saw that, and I thought it was interesting, because I’m a driver that is actually at Stewart-Haas Racing like every day of the week,” said the drive of the No. 41 on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I was there at 7 a.m. today. I had no idea they or whoever was starting those and I found out when I saw that tweet and I was a little frustrated at the time because I feel like as a race car driver, not only in the Cup Series at SHR, but racing in general I’m probably the driver that is trying to outwork everyone.”

But at some point between then and now, Preece got the details and will be included moving forward.

“So needless to say, I found out they are Tuesdays after our meeting and I’ll be there,” he said.

