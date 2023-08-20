Ryan Mountcastle, O’s demolish A’s in sweep

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Mountcastle belted his fifth home run in seven games against the Oakland Athletics this season, Gunnar Henderson laced four extra-base hits and the Baltimore Orioles completed a three-game road demolition with a 12-1 romp Sunday afternoon.

Kyle Bradish remained unbeaten in August with six innings of two-hit ball, while Jorge Mateo connected on an inside-the-park home run for the Orioles, who completed a 6-3 run through Seattle, San Diego and Oakland.

Mountcastle had first- and third-inning singles in helping Baltimore take an early 4-0 lead, then launched a bomb to left field in the fourth, a three-run shot that blew the game open. The homer was his 17th of 2023.

Along with the five home runs, Mountcastle hit .345 with eight runs and 17 RBIs against the A’s this season.

Mateo’s homer, his seventh, came in the second, and Henderson added his second of the series, his 21st of the year, in the seventh.

Meanwhile, Bradish (8-6) retired the first 10 A’s in order before Zack Gelof singled to right with one out in the fourth. The only other hit Bradish allowed was an infield single by Nick Allen in the sixth.

The right-hander was pulled with a shutout after six, having struck out eight and walked one.

Oakland’s only run came when Brent Rooker greeted reliever Nick Vespi with his 20th homer of the year leading off the seventh.

A’s starter JP Sears (2-10) worked the first four innings, charged with seven runs on nine hits. He walked two and struck out four.

Montcastle, who has reached base a major-league-high 26 games in a row, finished 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs for the Orioles, who outscored the A’s 28-7 in the series. Henderson went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a triple to complement his home run. He scored three runs and drove in a pair.

Adley Rutschman joined Henderson with three runs, while Hays and Ramon Urias matched Henderson with two RBIs apiece for Baltimore. Mateo, Rutschman, Urias and Jordan Westburg each had two hits as part of a 17-hit attack.

Gelof had two of Oakland’s four hits with a pair of singles.

–Field Level Media