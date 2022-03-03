Ryan Hartman scores twice as Wild beat Flyers

Mar 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Wild center Connor Dewar (52) and Philadelphia Flyers center Patrick Brown (38) battle for the puck during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Hartman scored two goals to lift the Minnesota Wild past the host Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 on Thursday.

Frederick Gaudreau, Matt Boldy and Jonas Brodin scored one goal each for the Wild, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Kevin Fiala contributed two assists. Wild goaltender Cam Talbot made 26 saves.

Scott Laughton had one goal and one assist for the Flyers. Patrick Brown, Travis Konecny and James van Riemsdyk added one goal each.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 33 shots.

After a turnover by Marcus Foligno, Laughton skated in all alone from center ice and scored for a 1-0 lead at 3:49 of the first period.

Hartman fired a shot off the post at 8:42.

Hartman got another strong chance and equalized at 11:50 as he redirected a pass from Mats Zuccarello.

The Flyers went ahead 2-1 at 13:16 when Brown took an initial shot and capitalized on the second one.

Derick Brassard wasn’t able to clear the puck and Gaudreau gathered the puck and scored with 3.2 seconds remaining in the first to tie the game at 2.

The Flyers regained a 3-2 advantage at 5:07 of the second when Laughton ripped a shot in front. Konecny corralled the puck, turned around and sent the puck past Talbot.

Hartman scored his second goal of the game at 9:04 of the second period as the Wild tied the game at 3. Hartman, who has 21 goals this season, notched the fifth multi-goal game of his career.

The Wild were whistled for too many men on the ice and van Riemsdyk scored on the power play for a 4-3 lead with 45.7 seconds left. Claude Giroux’s shot was deflected in front by van Riemsdyk.

Minnesota was buzzing in front of the net numerous times in the opening 10 minutes of the third, but Hart made several stellar saves.

The aggressive play paid off when Boldy evened the game at 4 at 12:16.

Just 25 seconds later, the Wild took a 5-4 lead when Brodin fired a high shot over Hart’s glove.

Hart was pulled for an extra skater with 2:43 left, but they couldn’t equalize despite a flurry of chances.

