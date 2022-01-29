Rutgers rallies for win over Nebraska

Jan 29, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) scores on a three point basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Mulcahy’s layup with 1:32 left Saturday capped Rutgers’ rally from an 11-point deficit as it stretched Nebraska’s losing streak to eight games with a 63-61 win in Lincoln, Neb.

Ron Harper Jr. followed Mulcahy’s basket with a pair of free throws with 10 seconds remaining to give the Scarlet Knights (12-8, 6-4 Big Ten) a three-point lead.

The Cornhuskers (6-15, 0-10) had a chance to force overtime when Kobe Webster drew a foul from Geo Baker while shooting a 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left. But Webster missed the first free throw, made the second and committed a lane violation while missing the third intentionally in hopes that Nebraska could grab the rebound and score.

Baker paced Rutgers with 14 points, although he made only 6 of 18 shots. Mawot Mag came off the bench to score 13, making all four shots from the field and going 4 of 4 at the foul line. Mulcahy finished with 10 points.

Bryce McGowens pumped in a game-high 29 points for the Cornhuskers, going 14 of 18 at the foul line and coming within a point of setting the school’s single-game scoring mark for a freshman. Trey McGowens added 11.

Trying to avoid a winless January, Nebraska controlled most of the first half against a Scarlet Knights team seeking a win before they play an eight-game stretch that includes six games against top 25 opposition.

Bryce McGowens drilled a 3-pointer at the 14:43 mark to give the Cornhuskers a 15-6 lead. After Rutgers pulled within 20-19, Nebraska unfurled an 11-1 run that McGowens capped with two free throws with 4:04 remaining for a 31-20 advantage.

But the Scarlet Knights clamped down defensively, not permitting a point for the half’s remainder. They also found some traction offensively in the final 90 seconds, getting a dunk from Caleb McConnell to finish an 8-0 run that sliced the deficit to three points at the break.

Rutgers won despite a poor game from Harper, who was held to seven points, nine under his average.

