Rutgers fires offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson

Rutgers fired offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson on Sunday amid a three-game losing streak.

Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will serve as the interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program to make a change,” head coach Greg Schiano said in a statement. “I want to thank Sean for his hard work and wish he and his family all the best in their future endeavors.”

The Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) are coming off a 14-13 home loss Friday night against Nebraska.

Rutgers has scored a total of 33 points during its three-game skid against Iowa, Ohio State and the Cornhuskers.

Rutgers ranks 109th in the country in total offense with 334.0 yards per game.

Gleeson joined the Scarlet Knights’ coaching staff in 2020 after working as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State (2019) and Princeton (2017-18).

Campanile has been at Rutgers since 2018. He was 1-7 as the interim head coach in 2019 after Chris Ash was fired.

