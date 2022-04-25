WATCH: Russell Wilson in full Denver Broncos uniform leads to some interesting reactions

The Denver Broncos trade for Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this offseason threw the NFL world off its axis.

Since entering the NFL, Wilson has defined football in the Pacific Northwest with the Seattle Seahawks. He’s now set to star in the Mile High City with the Broncos.

While we all knew videos of Wilson in full Broncos gear would show up eventually, it was still a shock to see him take the field on Monday wearing said uniform. It came during the first phase of Denver’s offseason program, and was an odd look.

First look at Russell Wilson in that full Broncos uniform 👀👀 @DangeRussWilson



Acquired from Seattle in exchange for a package including two first-round picks, two second-round picks and three players, the Broncos hope that Russell Wilson is the answer to their long-problematic quarterback situation.

As for Seahawks fans, this serves as yet another reminder that their team is going into rebuild mode heading into the 2022 NFL Draft later this week. A third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012, Wilson morphed into the greatest player in franchise history during his 10-year run in Seattle.

Russell Wilson stats (career): 65% completion, 37,059 passing yards, 4,689 rushing yards, 315 total TD, 87 INT, 101.8 rating

Reactions to Russell Wilson in Denver Broncos uniform were something

