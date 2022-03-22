WATCH: Russell Wilson looks so weird working out in Denver Broncos helmet

It was an absolute shock to the NFL world earlier this month when star quarterback Russell Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos.

Sure there were rumors of discontent on Wilson’s part dating back the past calendar year or so. But it seemed to be highly unrealistic that the Seahawks would move off their Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Once that happened, focus turned to how the Broncos would surround Wilson with the talent he needs to win that elusive second title. One such player, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, is apparently getting in some early work with Russ.

Wilson took to social media on Tuesday to post a video of himself working out with his new No. 1 wide receiver.

That’s scary times for opposing AFC West teams during an offseason that has seen squads in this division bulk up considerably.

However, the Broncos’ acquisition of Wilson stands above the rest. He’s legitimately been one of the top quarterbacks of the modern era since Seattle made the Wisconsin product a third-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Russell Wilson stats (career): 65% completion, 37,059 passing yards, 4,689 rushing yards, 315 total TD, 87 INT, 101.8 rating

In addition to this, Wilson posted a 104-53-1 regular-season record while leading Seattle to the playoffs eight times in his 10 seasons with the team.

Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton could be new dynamic duo

One pass in a workout doesn’t do this justice. What we do know is that Sutton was pretty darn good catching the rock from lackluster Broncos quarterbacks over the course of his first four NFL seasons.

Back in 2019, the former second-round pick from Southern Methodist hauled in 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. He did so with a watered-down Joe Flacco and then-rookie Drew Lock tossing him the rock. Imagine what the Pro Bowler will be able to do with Wilson in Mile High.

It’s going to be a fun time in Denver this coming fall and winter. Take that to the bank.

