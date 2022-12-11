Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson exits game with concussion

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was enjoying the best game of his brief career with the team against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Despite an ugly pick-six, Wilson tallied three touchdowns to pull Denver to within six points after it fell down 27-0 in the first half.

Unfortunately, Wilson exited the game in the fourth quarter after banging his head on the turf on a scramble. As you can see in the video embedded below, Wilson was not 100% alert after the hit. He looked pretty dazed and confused.

Russell Wilson had to go to the blue tent after taking this hit pic.twitter.com/R2Q06MXs1t December 11, 2022

Wilson ultimately headed to the medical tent to be evaluated for a head injury. He looked to be pretty banged up, too.

Brett Rypien replaced Wilson under center and proceeded to throw an interception as Denver attempted to complete a comeback against the first-place Chiefs.

Russell Wilson stats (Week 14): 23-of-36 passing, 247 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT, 100.1 QB rating

As you can see above, Wilson was playing pretty darn well before having to exit the game.

As for Wilson’s status moving forward, the Broncos announced that he is out for the remainder of the game with a concussion. This obviously places into question his status for Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.