fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published April 24, 2022

Rudy Gobert fined $25,000 for profane language on TV

Sportsnaut
Apr 23, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter in game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 100-00. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was fined $25,000 Sunday for using profanity in a postgame television interview immediately following Utah’s Game 4 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Gobert made a go-ahead dunk on a lob from teammate Donovan Mitchell as the Jazz won 100-99. In an interview on NBA TV, Gobert was asked what his team’s potential was.

“(Expletive) the talk,” Gobert replied. “We’re just trying to be the best team we can be. We’re trying to enjoy the moment, and whatever happens happens.”

The Jazz — who bowed out in the second round of last year’s playoffs despite owning the league’s best record — have faced criticism, particularly regarding the relationship between Gobert and Mitchell. Utah is now tied with the Mavericks 2-2 in their first-round series. Game 5 is set for Monday in Dallas.

–Field Level Media

Share: