RSL adds free agent defender Johan Kappelhof

Oct 3, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Fire defender Johan Kappelhof (4) passes the ball against Toronto FC during the first half at BMO Field.

Real Salt Lake added free agent defender Johan Kappelhof on a one-year contract Friday, with a club option for 2023.

Kappelhof, a native of the Netherlands, played the last six seasons with the Chicago Fire, seeing time in 147 games, with 140 of them starts. The 31-year-old has 10 career MLS assists.

“His veteran presence and understanding of what it takes to compete in this league will only enhance the competition within our roster, specifically our backline,” RSL technical director Kurt Schmid said in a release.

A former member of the Ajax academy in Amsterdam, Kappelhof started his playing career in the Dutch Eredivisie with Groningen.

