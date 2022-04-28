Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi out with ACL tear

Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi was diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, team president Dayton Moore said, and likely will miss the remainder of the season.

Mondesi’s injury occurred in Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. He was off to a slow start with a .140 batting average and no extra-base hits over his first 15 games. In seven seasons, all with the Royals, he is a .244 hitter with 38 home runs and 157 RBIs over 358 games.

The Royals also optioned right-hander Brady Singer to Triple-A Omaha and recalled outfielder Kyle Isbel, as well as infielder Emmanuel Rivera. Singer, 25, had a 6.35 ERA in three relief appearances with the Royals.

Isbel, 25, has just 30 games of major league experience and was batting .250 in five games at Omaha with a home run and four RBIs. Rivera, 25, played 29 games with the Royals last season and was batting .290 at Omaha with three home runs in 17 games.

–Field Level Media