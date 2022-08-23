fbpx
Royals RHP Jonathan Heasley gets sick on field, leaves game

Aug 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) talks with starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley (49) as he gets sick on the field during the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley was unable to finish the fifth inning against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday after getting ill for a third time behind the mound.

The 25-year-old right-hander did not allow a run in 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four hits, striking out two and walking four as the Royals clung to a 1-0 lead on a home run by Bobby Witt Jr.

Heasley initially became ill with two outs in the fourth, twice stepping away from the mound before issuing a walk and later recording the final out on a fly ball by Josh Rojas.

The Royals recalled Heasley from Triple-A Omaha before the game, clearing a roster spot by optioning right-hander Collin Snider to Omaha. In 13 starts for Kansas City earlier this season, Heasley went 1-7 with a 5.61 ERA. He broke into the majors with the Royals in 2021, when he received a September call-up and went 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA in three starts.

–Field Level Media

