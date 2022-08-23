Royals RHP Jonathan Heasley gets sick on field, leaves game

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley was unable to finish the fifth inning against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday after getting ill for a third time behind the mound.

The 25-year-old right-hander did not allow a run in 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four hits, striking out two and walking four as the Royals clung to a 1-0 lead on a home run by Bobby Witt Jr.

Heasley initially became ill with two outs in the fourth, twice stepping away from the mound before issuing a walk and later recording the final out on a fly ball by Josh Rojas.

The Royals recalled Heasley from Triple-A Omaha before the game, clearing a roster spot by optioning right-hander Collin Snider to Omaha. In 13 starts for Kansas City earlier this season, Heasley went 1-7 with a 5.61 ERA. He broke into the majors with the Royals in 2021, when he received a September call-up and went 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA in three starts.

–Field Level Media