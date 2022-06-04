Royals recall lefty Kris Bubic to start vs. Astros

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals recalled left-hander Kris Bubic from Triple-A Omaha to make Saturday’s start against the visiting Houston Astros.

The move was expected, as Bubic was in the Royals’ clubhouse prior to Friday’s series opener.

Bubic, 24, is 0-3 with a bloated 12.83 ERA and 2.25 WHIP in six games (five starts) with Kansas City this season. He didn’t fare much better in three starts in the minors, going 0-2 with a 6.59 ERA.

Bubic owns a 7-16 record with a 4.98 ERA in 45 career appearances (35 starts) with the Royals.

Kansas City optioned right-hander Ronald Bolanos following the team’s 10-3 loss to the Astros on Friday.

Bolanos, 25, has yet to record a decision while registering a 4.42 ERA in eight relief appearances this season with the Royals. He gave up three runs on 1/3 of an inning on Friday.

–Field Level Media