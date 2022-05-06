fbpx
Published May 6, 2022

Royals-Orioles is latest MLB rainout; will play doubleheader Sunday

Sportsnaut
May 1, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles grounds crew rolls the tarp after a rain delay in the game against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles’ home game against the Kansas City Royals was the fifth Major League Baseball game washed out due to rain Friday.

The game was postponed until Sunday, when the Royals and O’s will play a traditional doubleheader beginning at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Fans who had tickets for Sunday’s originally scheduled game will be allowed to use them to stay for both games of the doubleheader.

Starting pitchers for Sunday’s games were not yet confirmed. Friday was set to be the opener of a three-game series and the first time the two clubs have met this season.

Games in Chicago (Dodgers-Cubs), Cleveland (Blue Jays-Guardians), Philadelphia (Mets-Phillies) and New York (Rangers-Yankees) were also postponed earlier Friday due to inclement weather.

–Field Level Media

