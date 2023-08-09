Royals’ Jordan Lyles faces Red Sox, looks for third straight win

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The visiting Kansas City Royals will attempt to win back-to-back games against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday when the teams meet in the third contest of a four-game series.

Jordan Lyles (3-12, 6.24 ERA) has responded to winning just one of his first 19 outings this season with consecutive victories in his last two starts. He allowed five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings during his most recent start, a 7-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Lyles ended a 15-game winless streak on June 24 when Kansas City recorded a 9-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. That served as his first win since Sept. 30 of last season.

Lyles is 2-2 with a 7.08 ERA in nine career starts against the Red Sox. He’s walked 19 batters in 40 2/3 innings.

Boston manager Alex Cora said Nick Pivetta (7-6, 4.19) will start Wednesday’s game.

Pivetta, who began the season in the starting rotation, has been used primarily in long relief recently. He’s 1-1 with a 6.98 ERA in four career starts against Kansas City and has allowed six home runs in 19 1/3 innings.

Boston activated shortstop Trevor Story from the 60-day injured list before Tuesday’s 9-3 loss to Kansas City. Boston designated Yu Chang for assignment to make room for Story, who played second base for the Red Sox last season.

“It’s where we’re at roster-wise,” Cora said. “We have to make a move. With Luis (Urias) and Pablo (Reyes), we feel comfortable and this is the route we have to go.”

Story, 30, hit .238 with 38 extra-base hits (22 doubles, 16 home runs) in 94 games last season.

With Justin Turner out of the lineup Tuesday because of a sore heel, Story hit third in the batting order. He was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

“This is the big leagues,” Cora said. “Obviously, for how much we want him to click right away, it’s not that easy. He’ll work on it and he’ll try to get his timing at this level, but this is how it works. … Now it’s just about getting at-bats and getting his rhythm.”

Boston won Monday’s matchup 6-2 after Reyes hit a grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Kansas City received two-run home runs from Drew Waters, MJ Melendez and Michael Massey and stole six bases during Tuesday’s victory.

“There were a lot of positives out there,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “The speed dynamic is great. It rarely goes into a slump. You get guys on, they’re ready to take advantage of opportunities. I think they really thrive on that. The power … that obviously comes and goes.”

Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez was back in the lineup Tuesday after missing Monday’s game with a bruised left hand. Perez was hit by a pitch during Sunday’s loss to Philadelphia.

Kansas City’s Maikel Garcia extended his hitting streak to 12 games when he singled in the fourth inning Tuesday.

–Field Level Media