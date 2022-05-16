Royals fire hitting coach Terry Bradshaw

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals fired hitting coach Terry Bradshaw on Monday.

Bradshaw, 53, held the position since 2018 and has been with the organization since 2000.

The Royals entered Monday ranked 26th in team batting average (.224) and 28th in home runs (21).

Alec Zumwalt replaces Bradshaw on manager Mike Matheny’s staff. Zumwalt’s assistants are Keoni DeRenne and Mike Tosar.

“Baseball is constantly shifting and we have to continue to self-evaluate to make sure we’re giving our players everything they need to be successful at the highest levels of baseball,” Royals general manager JJ Picollo said in a statement announcing the moves. “Our results so far haven’t matched what we’re capable of, and we all share accountability in that. We look forward to Alec, Keoni and Mike helping us provide the best possible processes for our players.”

The Royals begin an eight-game homestand Monday night against the Chicago White Sox.

–Field Level Media