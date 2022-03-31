Royals exercise skipper Mike Matheny’s option for 2023

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals exercised their club option for manager Mike Matheny for the 2023 season on Thursday.

Terms were not disclosed.

“Mike is one of the finest leaders I’ve been around and the Royals are fortunate to have him managing our team,” team president of baseball operations Dayton Moore said in a news release. “He is a tremendous competitor who cares deeply about players, the Kansas City community, and this great game of baseball. It is an absolute joy for our entire baseball operations department to work with him.”

Matheny, 51, compiled a 100-122 record in his first two seasons with the Royals. Kansas City finished fourth in the American League Central in both campaigns.

“I’m proud and honored to work with this group of players and staff here with the Royals,” Matheny said. “Being able to continue that work is a privilege that I take very seriously. I know we’re in the middle of something special and I’m excited for our fans to see it.”

Matheny skippered the St. Louis Cardinals from 2012-18, posting a 591-474 record with four playoff appearances and the 2013 National League pennant.

–Field Level Media