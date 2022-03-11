Royal Ravens win CDL Major 2 qualifying opener

Jan 26, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Fans react as the Minnesota Rokkr battle the Toronto Ultra during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The London Royal Ravens, coming off a third-place finish in the Call of Duty League’s Major 1, began qualifying for Major 2 with a win on Friday.

The Royal Ravens beat the New York Subliners 3-1. In other first-day action, the Boston Breach topped the Seattle Surge 3-1, and the Florida Mutineers swept the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-0.

Results from round-robin group play, which runs through March 27, will determine seedings for the Stage 2 major, scheduled for March 31-April 3.

The Stage 1 champion, OpTic Texas, and runner-up, Atlanta FaZe, were both idle Friday.

London opened with a 250-130 win over New York on Gavutu Hardpoint and a 6-3 victory on Desert Siege Search and Destroy. The Subliners claimed Gavutu Control 3-2 before the Royal Ravens sealed the series with a 250-215 triumph on Tuscan Hardpoint.

Boston took Gavutu Hardpoint 250-159 and Desert Siege Search and Destroy 6-1. Seattle responded with a 3-1 win on Tuscan Control, then fell just short as the Breach triumphed 250-245 on Bocage Hardpoint.

The Mutineers handled the Guerrillas 250-240 on Bocage Hardpoint, 6-5 on Tuscan Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Tuscan Control.

Four matches are scheduled for Saturday:

–Paris Legion vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

–London Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Thieves

–Minnesota Rokkr vs. Toronto Ultra

–Atlanta FaZe vs. Seattle Surge

Call of Duty League Major 2 qualifying standings, with points, match record and game winning percentage:

1. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-0, 100 percent

T2. Boston Breach, 10 points, 1-0, 75 percent

T2. London Royal Ravens, 10 points, 1-0, 75 percent

T4. Atlanta FaZe, 40 points, 0-0

T4. Los Angeles Thieves, 0-0

T4. Minnesota Rokkr, 0-0

T4. OpTic Texas, 0-0

T4. Paris Legion, 0-0

T4. Toronto Ultra, 0-0

T10. New York Subliners, 0 points, 0-1, 25 percent

T10. Seattle Surge, 0 points, 0-1, 25 percent

12. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0 points, 0-1, 0 percent

