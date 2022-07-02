Royal Ravens, Subliners improve to 3-0 at CDL Major 4

Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The London Royal Ravens and New York Subliners each claimed victories on Saturday, becoming the first squads to reach 3-0 in qualifying at the Call of Duty League’s Stage 4 Major.

The Royal Ravens earned their second win in as many days, winning 3-1 over the Florida Mutineers (1-2), while the Subliners won by the same score over the Seattle Surge (1-2).

In other Saturday action, the Atlanta FaZe (2-1) missed their chance to join London and New York among the unbeatens, falling 3-1 to the Los Angeles Guerrillas (1-2). OpTic Texas (1-2) also claimed their first win in another 3-1 score, dropping the Paris Legion to 0-2.

The results of each team’s five matches in qualifying, which runs through July 10, will determine the seeding for Major 4. The $500,000 main event will run July 21-24 at Kings Theatre in New York.

London got off to a hot start with a pair of map wins, taking Tuscan Hardpoint 250-104 and Bocage Search and Destroy 6-5. Florida replied with a 3-2 victory on Tuscan Control to make it 2-1, but the Royal Ravens finished the job with a 250-159 win on Berlin Hardpoint. Byron “Nastie” Plumridge and Joseph “Gismo” Evans powered the all-British unit with 88 kills.

New York also swiftly grabbed a 2-0 lead thanks to wins on Bocage Hardpoint (250-201) and Desert Siege Search and Destroy (6-1). Seattle hung around with a 3-2 victory on Tuscan Control, but the Subliners claimed the match 250-236 on Berlin Hardpoint. American Matthew “KiSMET” Tinsley posted a match-high 103 kills for New York.

The Guerrillas won their opening map 250-206 on Bocage Hardpoint before Atlanta tied the match 1-1 with a 6-4 win on Berlin Search and Destroy. L.A. scored clinching map victories on Tuscan Control (3-1) and Berlin Hardpoint (250-241). Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat recorded 95 kills for the Guerrillas.

Texas scored a pair of map triumphs for an early 2-0 lead, taking Bocage Hardpoint 239-197 and Tuscan Search and Destroy 6-2. Paris won the third map 3-1 on Tuscan Control, but OpTic finished with a 250-190 win on Berlin Hardpoint. Brandon “Dashy” Otell of Canada scored a match-best 91 kills for OpTic.

Week 2 qualifying concludes on Sunday with three matches:

–Boston Breach vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

–Los Angeles Thieves vs. Paris Legion

–OpTic Texas vs. New York Subliners

Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

T1. London Royal Ravens, 30 points, 3-0, +6

T1. New York Subliners, 30 points, 3-0, +6

3. Atlanta FaZe, 20 points, 2-1, +2

4. Boston Breach, 20 points, 2-1, even

5. Los Angeles Thieves, 10 points, 1-1, +2

T6. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-2, -1

T6. OpTic Texas, 10 points, 1-2, -1

T6. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-2, -1

T9. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points, 1-2, -1

10. Minnesota Rokkr, 10 points, 1-2, -3

11. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-2, -4

12. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-2, -5

