Royal Ravens sign PaulEhx to fill in for Gismo

PaulEhx to fill in for Gismo with London Royal Ravens

The London Royal Ravens signed Paul “PaulEhx” Avila to a two-week contract Wednesday to fill in for Joey “Gismo” Owen.

Gismo is returning home for personal reasons, previously revealing that a family member was diagnosed with cancer. His younger brother also collapsed.

PaulEhx is expected to play two matches this weekend, though it’s possible Gismo could return for the Ravens’ contests March 18-19.

PaulEhx returns to the Ravens after a stint with the club beginning March 2021. He was released in the offseason.

“Thank you @RoyalRavens & @DominateJB for letting me show that I can still compete at the highest level. Can’t wait to get after it,” PaulEhx said in a tweet.

Thank you @RoyalRavens & @DominateJB for letting me show that I can still compete at the highest level. Can’t wait to get after it ?? — Paul (@PaulEhx_) March 9, 2022

PaulEhx has spent the early 2022 season in Challengers.

–Field Level Media