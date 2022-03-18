Royal Ravens rally to remain perfect at CDL Major 2 qualifiers

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The London Royal Ravens became the first team to improve to 3-0 in Call of Duty League Major 2 qualifying with their latest win on Friday.

London staved off the winless Paris Legion 3-2 at the start of Week 2 of qualifying. OpTic Texas and the Boston Breach also notched wins during Friday’s action to stay unbeaten.

Paris began its upset bid by squeaking out a 250-247 win on Berlin Hardpoint and went up by two with a 6-3 victory on Tuscan Search and Destroy.

The Royal Ravens rallied to win three straight maps. They took Gavutu Control 3-0, Tuscan Hardpoint 250-212 and Bocage Search and Destroy 6-3 to remain spotless.

The Seattle Surge also aimed for an upset and opened their match against Texas with a 250-207 win on Bocage Hardpoint. But OpTic pulled out three wins from there: 6-3 on Bocage Search and Destroy, 3-2 on Tuscan Control and 250-240 on Tuscan Hardpoint.

Elsewhere, Boston swept the Minnesota Rokkr 3-0 with victories of 250-126 on Berlin Hardpoint, 6-5 on Bocage Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Tuscan Control.

Week 2 of qualifying continues Saturday with four matches:

–Atlanta FaZe vs. London Royal Ravens

–New York Subliners vs. Paris Legion

–Florida Mutineers vs. OpTic Texas

–Boston Breach vs. Toronto Ultra

Call of Duty League Major 2 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

1. London Royal Ravens, 30 points, 3-0, +6

2. Florida Mutineers, 20 points, 2-0, +6

3. Boston Breach, 20 points, 2-0, +5

4. OpTic Texas, 20 points, 2-0, +3

5. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-0, +2

6. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points, 1-1, even

7. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-2, -3

8. Minnesota Rokkr, 10 points, 1-2, -4

9. Atlanta FaZe, 0 points, 0-1, -1

10. Los Angeles Thieves, 0 points, 0-2, -4

T11. New York Subliners, 0 points, 0-2, -5

T11. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-3, -5

–Field Level Media