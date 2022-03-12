Royal Ravens move to 2-0 at CDL Major 2 qualifier

Jan 24, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Fans cheer for a camera shot of themselves at the start of the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The London Royal Ravens earned their second win in two days Saturday and became the first team to start 2-0 at qualifying for Major 2.

The Royal Ravens swept the Los Angeles Thieves 3-0 in one of four matches on the day. In other action, the Los Angeles Guerrillas opened with a 3-0 sweep over the Paris Legion, the Toronto Ultra downed the Minnesota Rokkr 3-1 and the Seattle Surge rallied to beat the Atlanta FaZe 3-2.

Results from round-robin group play, which runs through March 27, will determine seedings for the Stage 2 major, scheduled for March 31-April 3.

Stage 1 champion OpTic Texas, which have not played a match yet, will begin play Sunday.

London finished third in the Call of Duty League’s Major 1 and is off to a strong start at the qualifier. The Royal Ravens began Saturday with a 250-188 win on Gavutu Hardpoint, then won 6-4 on Berlin Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Gavutu Control to dispatch the Thieves.

The other L.A. team playing Saturday had an easier time, as the Guerrillas drubbed the Legion 250-111 on Berlin Hardpoint, 6-3 on Desert Siege Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Tuscan Control.

Toronto started strong by taking Gavutu Hardpoint 250-189, then followed by falling to Minnesota 6-5 on Tuscan Search and Destroy to even the match. The Ultra then doused Rokkr hopes with wins on Tuscan Control (3-1) and Tuscan Hardpoint (250-151).

Seattle battled resiliently to win their opener in falling behind twice. FaZe first took Bocage Hardpoint 250-165 before the Surge pulled even by winning 6-5 on Tuscan Search and Destroy. Then Atlanta took a 2-1 lead with a 3-2 victory on Gavutu Control. But Seattle pulled off consecutive map wins for the match, conquering Berlin Hardpoint 250-161 and Berlin Search and Destroy 6-2.

Three matches are scheduled on Sunday’s slate:

–Minnesota Rokkr vs. Paris Legion

–New York Subliners vs. Florida Mutineers

–Los Angeles Thieves vs. OpTic Texas

Call of Duty League Major 2 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

1. London Royal Ravens, 20 points, 2-0, +5

2. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-0, +3

T3. Boston Breach, 10 points, 1-0, +2

T3. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-0, +2

5. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points, 1-1, even

6. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-1, -1

7. OpTic Texas, 0 points, 0-0

T9. Atlanta FaZe, 0 points, 0-1, -1

T9. Minnesota Rokkr, 0 points, 0-1, -2

T10. New York Subliners, 0 points, 0-1, -2

T11. Los Angeles Thieves, 0 points, 0-1, -3

T11. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-1, -3

