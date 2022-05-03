Royal Ravens add Harry to lineup, bench Gismo

Credit: London Royal Ravens

The London Royal Ravens announced that Harry “Harry” Payne of England has been added to the starting lineup, with fellow Brit Joseph “Gismo” Evans moving to the bench.

Gismo, 20, cited mental health issues as he plans to return to Europe.

“As much as I love competing, my mental health has got to come first, so I’ll be returning home to deal with personal issues,” Gismo tweeted. “I appreciate all the love and support.

“Remember, ‘Health before wealth.'”

Harry, 21, joined the Royal Ravens as a substitute in January and has been competing with the Ultra Academy EU team since February. He joined London after six months with The Atlas Lions, where he was teammates with Gismo until last September.

The Call of Duty league returns to action this weekend with the Pro-Am tournament, which features the 12 franchises competing with amateur teams.

