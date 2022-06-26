Rowdy Tellez homers twice as Brewers beat Jays

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez belted a pair of two-run homers to power Milwaukee to a 10-3 victory over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday as the Brewers took the final two games of the weekend interleague series.

Tellez homered in each of the first two innings off Jose Berrios (5-4) as Milwaukee overcame Alejandro Kirk’s three-run first-inning homer.

The Brewers answered Kirk’s blast with three runs in the bottom half of the first. Christian Yelich walked and Tellez followed with his 12th home run. Luis Urias singled with two outs and came home on Omar Narvaez’s double to right-center.

Tellez’s second homer capped a five-run second inning. Tyrone Taylor doubled to open the action before Jace Peterson reached on a bunt and stole second. Jonathan Davis singled to make it 4-3. Peterson scored on Yelich’s ground out and Willy Adames followed with an RBI single. Tellez then lined an 0-1 pitch just over the right-field wall for homer No. 13.

Milwaukee added two runs in the sixth on Andrew McCutchen’s infield single with the bases loaded and Luis Urias’ sacrifice fly.

Chi Chi Gonzalez, making his second start since being claimed on waivers from Minnesota, allowed three runs — all on Kirk’s homer — on four hits in four innings. Jandel Gustave (1-0) picked up the win with two scoreless innings.

Kirk staked the Blue Jays to the short-lived 3-0 lead. George Springer singled to open, Vladimar Guerrero Jr. drew a one-out walk and Kirk followed with his 10th homer to center.

Berrios was tagged for eight runs on eight hits in 2 2/3 innings, being pulled after issuing a pair of two-out walks in the third. It was the second consecutive short start for Toronto, which got just two innings from Yusei Kikuchi in Saturday’s 5-4 loss.

