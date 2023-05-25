Rougned Odor’s 3-run blast in ninth lifts Padres over Nationals

Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

Rougned Odor capped a five-RBI day with a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning and the visiting San Diego Padres rallied to beat the Washington Nationals 8-6, taking the rubber contest of the three-game series.

Washington scored five runs in the seventh to take a 6-5 lead but Jake Cronenworth and Juan Soto singled off Hunter Harvey (2-2) to start the ninth. Harvey bounced back, striking out Xander Bogaerts and Matt Carpenter, but Odor lined a 1-0 fastball to right for his second homer in as many days.

Drew Carlton pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Josh Hader worked the ninth for his 13th save for San Diego, which had lost five consecutive series.

Padres starter Blake Snell allowed one run on four hits in five innings.

Dominic Smith had a double and a single for the Nationals.

The Nationals took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Lane Thomas singled, went to second on an error and scored on a Joey Meneses single.

With two outs in the second, San Diego’s Ha-Seong Kim fouled a ball off his knee and left the game. Brandon Dixon replaced him and singled to left. Trent Grisham followed with an opposite-field fly ball that landed just beyond the fence to give the Padres a 2-1 lead.

Fernando Tatis, Jr. led off the fifth with a single and Soto walked. After a balk by Erasmo Ramirez moved both runners up a base, Xander Bogaerts singled home Tatis. With two outs, Odor doubled, scoring Soto and Bogaerts to make it 5-1.

Luis Garcia and Meneses opened the Washington seventh with singles off reliever Tim Hill. Jeimer Candelario followed with a double to right, scoring Garcia to make it 5-2. Nick Martinez relieved Hill, but

Corey Dickerson lined a single to left and Meneses scored, and Smith grounded a single to right, scoring Candelario to cut the deficit to 5-4.

A throwing error by Martinez on a Alex Call bunt allowed Dickerson to score the tying run and put runners on second and third, still with no outs. With the infield in, pinch-hitter Keibert Ruiz’s smash deflected off second baseman Cronenworth as Smith scored to make it 6-5.

