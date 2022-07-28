Roughriders plan to have reinforcements for battle with Lions

Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Fajardo hopes he will receive clearance to return under center as the Saskatchewan Roughriders host the B.C. Lions on Friday night in Regina.

Fajardo has been a full participant in practice this week and is listed as questionable for the Roughriders (4-3). The 30-year-old quarterback sat out Saskatchewan’s 31-21 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday due to COVID-19 protocol.

“I feel like it might be up to other people, but if it’s up to me, I’m playing,” Fajardo said. “Maybe I spoke too soon by saying definitely I’ll be out there.”

Roughriders coach Craig Dickenson let the cat out of the bag by admitting Fajardo also is dealing with an MCL injury on his left knee.

Fajardo completed just 6 of 12 passes for 64 yards and rushed for a touchdown in Saskatchewan’s 20-18 preseason loss to B.C. on June 3.

While Fajardo’s return has yet to be confirmed for Friday’s game, the Roughriders will see Duke Williams back in the fold after the receiver served a one-game suspension following a helmet-throwing incident in Saskatchewan’s 30-24 loss to the Argonauts on July 16.

The Lions (4-1) followed up their lone loss of the season with a 17-12 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on July 21. Nathan Rourke completed 22 of 30 passes for 250 yards with two touchdowns, but he also tossed a pair of interceptions for the third straight game.

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead reeled in eight passes for 111 yards in addition to snaring his first touchdown of the season for B.C.

“The plays are out there, we just got to make them,” Whitehead said. “We need to get the ball in the end zone like we did in Week 1 and (Week 3).”

The Lions erupted for a 59-15 win over the Edmonton Elks and a 44-3 romp over Toronto in those games.

B.C. lost both meetings to the Roughriders last season.

–Field Level Media