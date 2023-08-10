PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy takes a hilarious shot at Phil Mickelson and alleged gambling exploits

PGA Tour greats Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson have no love for one another and the Irishman furthered the ongoing feud with a hilarious but harsh jab at recent gambling allegations revealed about the LIV Golf star.

Despite having a friendly and competitive relationship while they were members of the PGA, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson will not be sending each other Christmas cards any time soon. The issues between the two boil down to the fact that both became the champions and faces of the bitter feud between the Tour and LIV.

Mickelson was the first major name to take his talents to the Saudi Arabia-backed league, and McIlroy has remained a devoted loyalist to the legendary golf circuit. Both men have also been consistent members of the two teams in the Ryder Cup and the classic showcase of the United States versus Europe was the source of some interesting news and comments from both this week.

On Thursday, reports came out on a new memoir from long-time Mickelson pal Billy Walters. The controversial sports gambler claimed in his book that the six-time major winner probably placed at least a billion dollars worth of bets over the years. Yet that wasn’t the most outlandish accusation. Walters claims the 53-year-old actually tried to place bets on one of the years that he competed in the Ryder Cup. A shocking and damning charge if true.

Rory McIlroy net worth: $170 million

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Well, following his round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship today, McIlroy was asked about the wild allegations released from the Walters book and the four-time major winner had an interesting response.

“I mean, at least he can bet on the Ryder Cup this year because he won’t be a part of it,” McIlroy said with a laugh.

Phil Mickelson has competed in 12 previous Ryder Cups, and despite the impending merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf changing eligibility for the event, Mickelson is still not expected to compete. So not only did Rory McIlroy take a poke at his rival for a worrisome claim but also at the fact that his days as a Ryder Cup-level player are probably over.