Rory McIlroy bashes former Ryder Cup teammates that joined LIV Golf: ‘They miss being here more than we miss them’

Rory McIlroy seems to rarely pass on an opportunity to knock former PGA stars that left for big money in LIV Golf, and he did so again on Wednesday but this time took aim at his former Ryder Cup teammates

This week will bring the latest edition of the Ryder Cup, a beloved event for golf fans as the best players from the United States battle the elites of Europe. However, this year will be much different than previous editions for the European team. For the first time since 1995, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, or Lee Westwood will not be representing the continent against the US.

That fact is especially weird for Irishman Rory McIlroy. His rise to prominence in the PGA has coincided with growing into an anchor on the European Ryder Cup team, and he will not have any of his teammate mentors with him in 2023. The reason why is that each of them chose to accept multi-million dollar offers to join rivals LIV Golf and gave up their Cup eligibility by ending their membership with the DP World Tour.

Rory McIlroy takes a harsh shot at Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood

Despite the bonds he has with those men from their years on the Ryder Cup team, golfers that joined LIV for the massive payouts have never sat well with the PGA loyalist, and he could not help but take a shot at his missing European allies this week when asked about their absence due to their LIV membership.

“It’s certainly a little strange not having them around,” McIlroy said on Wednesday. “But I think this week of all weeks, it’s going to hit home with them that, you know, they are not here, and I think they are going to miss being here more than we’re missing them.”

It is a bit of a harsh take about players he has known and played with for a very long time. However, Rory McIlroy has never been shy about his dislike for LIV and their players. This makes it all the more fascinating how the next few years will play out after the PGA and their rivals came to a shocking agreement for a merger earlier this year.