Tampa Bay Buccaneers rrookie Luke Goedeke wins starting job at left guard

Rookie Luke Goedeke has won the starting job at left guard for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who sport an entirely new interior offensive line from a year ago.

Goedeke, 23, beat out Nick Leverett and Brandon Walton to replace the retired Ali Marpet and the injured Aaron Stinnie at left guard. Robert Hainey takes over for the injured Ryan Jensen at center and offseason acquisition Shaq Mason has the job at right guard, replacing the departed Alex Cappa.

Only tackles Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs return from 2021.

The Bucs selected Goedeke in the second round of this year’s draft. He attended Central Michigan.

Marpet retired in February at age 28. He started 16 games in 2021 and 101 in his career since being selected by the Buccaneers in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Hobart College.

