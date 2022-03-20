Rokkr rally to beat Thieves at CDL Major 2 qualifiers

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Rokkr rallied from a two-map deficit for a 3-2 victory while the Atlanta FaZe also needed all five maps to win Sunday as Week 2 of Call of Duty League Major 2 qualifying came to a close.

The Rokkr beat the Los Angeles Thieves in dramatic fashion, while Atlanta toppled the Toronto Ultra 3-2 and the Los Angeles Guerrillas defeated the Seattle Surge 3-1.

The Thieves, hungry for their first win of qualifying, earned a 2-0 lead by beating Minnesota 250-246 on Berlin Hardpoint and 6-2 on Tuscan Search and Destroy. The Rokkr staved off what would have been a tough-to-swallow sweep by taking Gavutu Control, 3-2.

Then Minnesota finished the comeback by winning 250-221 on Bocage Hardpoint and 6-1 on Bocage Search and Destroy, keeping the Thieves winless for now.

Atlanta got off to a strong start against Toronto by winning 250-118 on Gavutu Hardpoint. The Ultra surged ahead with a pair of wins, 6-3 on Bocage Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Gavutu Control.

The FaZe knotted it up by squeaking out a 250-239 victory on Tuscan Hardpoint, then completed the job by winning Berlin Search and Destroy 6-3.

Seattle won its first map against the Guerrillas, 250-112 on Tuscan Hardpoint, but it was all Los Angeles from there. It notched victories of 6-3 on Berlin Search and Destroy, 3-2 on Gavutu Control and 250-219 on Gavutu Hardpoint for the match win.

Week 3 of qualifying begins Friday with three matches:

–Paris Legion vs. Toronto Ultra

–Los Angeles Thieves vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

–Atlanta FaZe vs. Florida Mutineers

Call of Duty League Major 2 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

T1. Boston Breach, 30 points, 3-0, +6

T1. OpTic Texas, 30 points, 3-0, +6

3. London Royal Ravens, 30 points, 3-1, +4

4. Florida Mutineers, 20 points, 2-1, +3

T5. Atlanta FaZe, 20 points, 2-1, +2

T5. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 20 points, 2-1, +2

7. Minnesota Rokkr, 10 points, 2-2, -4

8. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-2, even

9. New York Subliners, 10 points, 1-2, -3

10. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-3, -3

11. Los Angeles Thieves, 0 points, 0-3, -5

12. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-4, -7

–Field Level Media