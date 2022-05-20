Rokkr rally past Ultra in CDL Major 3 qualifying

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Rokkr rallied from a two-map deficit to beat the Toronto Ultra 3-2 on Friday as Week 2 of qualifying matches for the Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major got underway.

In other Friday action, the Boston Breach beat the London Royal Ravens 3-1 and the Florida Mutineers defeated the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-1.

The Rokkr sit alone in first place in the qualifying standings at 3-0. OpTic Texas (2-0) and the Atlanta FaZe (1-0), the only other undefeated teams, were idle Friday.

The results of each team’s five qualifying matches will determine the seeding for the Major 3 event, which begins June 2.

The Ultra appeared headed for victory when they opened with a 250-226 win on Bocage Hardpoint and a 6-3 triumph on Berlin Search and Destroy. However, the Rokkr came back to claim Tuscan Control 3-1, Tuscan Hardpoint 250-237 and Desert Siege Search and Destroy 6-4.

The Ravens captured Gavutu Hardpoint 250-176 before the Breach prevailed 6-5 on Berlin Search and Destroy, 3-0 on Berlin Control and 250-217 on Tuscan Hardpoint.

The Mutineers took Gavutu Hardpoint 250-230, but the Guerrillas pulled level with a 6-5 win on Berlin Search and Destroy. Florida captured the match by taking Gavutu Control 3-1 and Tuscan Hardpoint 250-168.

Week 2 action continues Saturday with four matches:

–Paris Legion vs. New York Subliners

–Los Angeles Thieves vs. Seattle Surge

–Minnesota Rokkr vs. Florida Mutineers

–Boston Breach vs. Atlanta FaZe

Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

1. Minnesota Rokkr, 30 points, 3-0, +7

2. OpTic Texas, 20 points, 2-0, +6

3. Atlanta FaZe, 10 points, 1-0, +2

4. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-1, +1

T5. Boston Breach, 10 points, 1-1, 0

T5. Los Angeles Thieves, 10 points, 1-1, 0

T5. New York Subliners, 10 points, 1-1, 0

T5. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-1, 0

9. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-1, -1

10. London Royal Ravens, 10 points, 1-2, -4

11. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-2, -3

12. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0 points, 0-3, -8

–Field Level Media