Rokkr move to 2-0 in CDL Major 3 qualifying

The Minnesota Rokkr moved into a tie for first place Sunday with a sweep of the Los Angeles Thieves as Week 1 of qualifying for the Call of Duty League Major 3 came to a close.

The Rokkr (2-0) joined OpTic Texas (2-0), which did not play on Sunday, and both teams have recorded sweeps in each of their matches.

The day’s other winners were the Seattle Surge (1-1) and the New York Subliners (1-1), who won their matches in four maps apiece during the best-of-five action.

The results of each team’s five qualifying matches will determine the seeding for the Major 3 event, which begins June 2.

The Rokkr got the jump on the Thieves with a 250-211 win on Gavutu Hardpoint, then completed the sweep with victories on Tuscan Search and Destroy (6-2) and Berlin Control (3-2).

The Surge defeated Paris Legion (0-2) winless in two matches. The Surge began the match with a 250-233 win on Bocage Hardpoint, but the Legion rebounded with a 6-3 victory on Tuscan Search and Destroy.

The Surge bounced back with a 3-0 win on Berlin Control and clinched the match 250-232 on Tuscan Hardpoint.

The Subliners defeated the Boston Breach (0-1), who were playing their first match of the qualifier. The Subliners won the first map, Tuscan Hardpoint, 250-228, but the Breach evened the match with a 6-4 win on Tuscan Search and Destroy.

The Subliners finished off the match with wins on Gavutu Control (3-1) and Berlin Hardpoint (250-209).

Week 2 of qualifying is set for Friday with three matches:

–Boston Breach vs. London Royal Ravens

–Minnesota Rokkr vs. Toronto Ultra

–Florida Mutineers vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

T1. Minnesota Rokkr, 20 points, 2-0, +6

T1. OpTic Texas, 20 points, 2-0, +6

3. Atlanta FaZe, 10 points, 1-0, +2

4. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-0, +1

5. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-1, +1

T6. Los Angeles Thieves, 10 points, 1-1, 0

T6. New York Subliners, 10 points, 1-1, 0

8. London Royal Ravens, 10 points, 1-1, -2

9. Boston Breach, 0 points, 0-1, -2

T10. Florida Mutineers, 0 points, 0-1, -3

T10. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-2, -3

12. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0 points, 0-2, -6

