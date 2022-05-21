Rokkr, FaZe stay undefeated in CDL Major 3 qualifying

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Rokkr banked their fourth win without a loss Saturday in Week 2 of qualifying for the Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major.

The Rokkr took apart the Florida Mutineers 3-1 to move to 4-0 in qualifying. Minnesota is one of three unbeaten teams, but owns two more wins than each of the others (OpTic Texas, Atlanta FaZe).

The FaZe upped their record to 2-0 with a 3-0 sweep over the Boston Breach, who fell to 1-2. In other matches, Seattle and New York each posted wins by sweep — with the Surge besting the Los Angeles Thieves 3-0 and the Subliners taking care of the winless Paris Legion by the same score.

The results of each team’s five qualifying matches will determine the seeding for the Major 3 event, which begins June 2.

Minnesota lost its opening map to Florida 250-114 on Gavutu Hardpoint. But the Rokkr turned around the match with three straight wins, taking Tuscan Search and Destroy (6-4), Tuscan Control (3-2) and Bocage Hardpoint (250-101).

Atlanta made quick work of Boston. The FaZe opened with a 250-195 triumph on Bocage Hardpoint, then won 6-2 on Desert Siege Search and Destroy before claiming final victory with a 3-2 decision on Berlin Control.

Seattle started with a 250-205 victory on Tuscan Hardpoint, then won 6-2 on Desert Siege Search and Destroy and finished by cruising to a 3-0 win on Berlin Control.

New York faced little resistance against Paris, who fell to 0-3. The Subliners won all three maps with ease, conquering Bocage Hardpoint (250-146), Berlin Seatrch and Destroy (6-1) and Gavutu Control (3-0).

Week 2 action finishes Sunday with three matches:

–Paris Legion vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

–OpTic Texas vs. Atlanta FaZe

–New York Subliners vs. Toronto Ultra

Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

1. Minnesota Rokkr, 40 points, 4-0, +9

2. OpTic Texas, 20 points, 2-0, +6

3. Atlanta FaZe, 20 points, 2-0, +5

4. Seattle Surge, 20 points, 2-1, +4

5. New York Subliners, 20 points, 2-1, +3

6. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-1, 0

T7. Boston Breach, 10 points, 1-2, -3

T7. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-2, -3

T7. Los Angeles Thieves, 10 points, 1-2, -3

10. London Royal Ravens, 10 points, 1-2, -4

11. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-3, -6

12. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0 points, 0-3, -8

–Field Level Media