Rockies win, make it 10 straight home victories vs. Padres

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Randal Grichuk greeted Padres reliever Steven Wilson with a three-run homer to cap a five-run, fifth inning and right-hander Antonio Senzatela held visiting San Diego to one run over six innings Sunday afternoon as the Colorado Rockies scored a 8-3 win to complete a three-game sweep at Denver.

The Padres lost offensive leader Manny Machado in the first inning when the National League MVP candidate turned his left ankle sliding off the first base bag on a groundout. X-rays were negative and Machado, who was helped off the field, was diagnosed with a sprained ankle.

The win was the Rockies 10th straight over the Padres at Coors Field. Before Friday’s series opener, the Rockies had lost seven straight home games. The Rockies are now 5-2 against the Padres this season and out-scored them 23-11 in the three-game series.

Senzatela (3-3) allowed one run on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts over his six innings to lower his ERA from 4.79 to 4.42. He is now 8-3 in his career against the Padres.

Padres starter Blake Snell (0-4) was charged with five runs (four earned) and five hits over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked four.

Snell and Senzatela were engaged in a 1-1 stalemate entering the bottom of the fifth.

Garrett Hampson opened the five-run inning with a one-out, triple into the right field corner. After Yonathan Daza drew a walk, Brendan Rodgers grounded a single to center to score Hampson and give the Rockies a 2-1 lead. C.J. Cron then singled home Daza, ending Snell’s day.

Grichuk drove the second pitch from Wilson into down the left-field line for his seventh homer of the season to make it 6-1.

Elias Diaz also had three RBI for the Rockies on a game-tying single in the second, a solo homer leading off the sixth against Adrian Morejon and a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.

Luke Voit led off the second with his ninth homer of the season — and fourth in eight games — to give the Padres a brief 1-0 lead. Austin Nola followed a Voit double with a two-run homer in the top of the eighth against Rockies reliever Robert Stephenson.

–Field Level Media